Ayushmann Khurrana plays football with Sachin Tendulkar for UNICEF, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy promoting his upcoming high-octane entertainer An Action Hero, was in Delhi for the World Children's Day event hosted by UNICEF India, along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. At Delhi's Tyagraj Stadium, Sachin, the regional goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, and Ayushmann, the organization's celebrity advocate, participated in a friendly soccer match with children from all around the nation to emphasise the value of inclusivity and equality.

Ayushmann, a devoted cricket fan, has long admired Sachin, and getting to play beside him on stage has undoubtedly been one of his most treasured experiences. Additionally, Ayushmann received a heartwarming surprise when Sachin, the cricketing god, wished him luck for the release of his upcoming movie. At the event’s presentation ceremony Sachin said, “Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film An Action Hero is releasing soon. I give him all my best wishes for it.”

The actor himself took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Sachin. He captioned the post, What an honour to be associated with @unicefindia. My second year and my idol @sachintendulkar's 20th! A lot to learn from the G.O.A.T."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Tseries, An Action Hero is all set to release on December 2, 2022.