Ayushmann Khurrana posts his pictures 'with' and 'without' wife Tahira Kashyap

New Delhi: Man of the hour Ayushmann Khurrana is at the top of his game in Bollywood. With back to back hits and films on socially-relevants themes, Ayushmann is currently the most-sought after actor in the tinsel town. However, he is not only a wonderful actor but also a doting husband.

The actor, recently, shared pictures showing how his life will be without wife Tahira Kashyap and how it is when she is around. Sharing a picture with Tahira in it, Ayush wrote, "With her. " In another picture, Ayush can be seen posing along but looking rather gloomy. He captioned it, "Without her.

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bala. The film based on pre-mature balding has earned over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala the film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.