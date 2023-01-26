Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls his Fondest Memory of Republic Day Celebrations, says, ‘For me it meant watching the parade and...’

Mumbai: On the occasion of India`s 74th Republic Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took a stroll down memory lane and shared how he used to celebrate the historic day in childhood. "Republic Day for me meant watching the parade on Doordarshan and giving them our own rankings and marks of all the floats from the different states. My mother used to be really excited because she is from Delhi and she has seen all these floats live as a child," Ayushmann recalled. He added, "And that excitement of course rubbed off on us and we too used to get excited. We used to watch every single program on TV - Indian Airforce, Army, Navy and all the state floats."

The `Article 15` star also opened up about his idea of patriotism. "For me India is an idea of togetherness like we see unity in diversity. Diversity is our biggest strength and it really depends on us how do we take it forward. As a citizen, as an actor, I would like to contribute to our nation by creating films that are progressive. I truly believe in the power of cinema and through my art I would like to showcase different perspectives. I have been part of two films Article 15 and Anek both with Anubhav Sinha sir - that`s also about unity. It questions our society and questions discrimination so I guess these three films are really on freedom," he said.

Speaking about Ayushmann`s upcoming work projects, he will be seen in the sequel to his hit franchise Dream Girl 2.