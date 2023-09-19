trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664204
NewsLifestylePeople
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana Recites Impactful Verse From Bhagavad Gita In Singapore

Ayushmann was representing India at the prestigious global event. He further said, “It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I’m here to represent India’s moment under the sun and I’m proud of the fact that india is becoming  a fulcrum of progressive story telling through cinema.”

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 12:34 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana Recites Impactful Verse From Bhagavad Gita In Singapore Pic Courtesy: ANI

Singapore: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been honoured with the TIME100 Impact award this year. While receiving the award last night in Singapore, Ayushmann recited one of the verses from Bhagavad Gita. During his acceptance speech, he said, “Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide - The Bhagavad Gita - Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process oriented than result oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour.”

Ayushmann was proudly representing India at the prestigious global event. He further said, “It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I’m here to represent India’s moment under the sun and I’m proud of the fact that india is becoming  a fulcrum of progressive story telling through cinema.”


“I was very active as a street theatre actor. What exactly is street theatre? It’s a very unique format of theatre, where actors in a group form a circle at a public place, call people to watch the act. And the act encapsulates the social fabric of our country. It’s either a satire or a firm call for social change.”
Ayushmann has recently delivered his fifth 100-crore film ‘Dream Girl 2’. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train