Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday: Tahira Kashyap Shares 'Then And Now' Photos Of A Sweet Kiss From Her ‘Favorite Person’

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatile acting and successful film career, celebrates his birthday today. His wife, Tahira Kashyap, marked the occasion with a beautiful birthday message, sharing two photos: one from their latest celebration and another from their early days in Mumbai. In her post, she lovingly referred to Ayushmann as her "favorite person" and wrote, “Birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting!”

On September 14, Tahira took to Instagram to share these special moments. The first image captured her receiving a kiss from Ayushmann during an intimate birthday celebration at home, a simple yet heartfelt moment. The second was a nostalgic throwback from 2008, showing the couple in glasses, with Ayushmann giving Tahira a kiss. Tahira revealed that this photo was taken when they had just bought their first home in Mumbai.

Tahira's caption reflected on both their recent and past memories, expressing her love and gratitude: "About last night and many nights before and many to come! May our love, companionship and respect for each other keep growing. Happy birthday my favourite person birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting! So blessed."

Ayushmann was visibly touched by Tahira's sweet post, responding with tear-eyed and heart emojis in the comments. Fans poured into the comment section, sending their love to the actor and his wife. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor shared fire emojis, while one fan wrote, “Only love for this favorite couple.” Another commented, “This is soooooo sweeeett!!!” while another added, “The most wholesome thing I saw today.”

For those unfamiliar, Ayushmann and Tahira tied the knot in November 2008 after a long relationship and are now proud parents of two children. The couple often posts about their love for each other on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into their deep bond and leaving many in awe.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2.’ where he starred alongside Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy received a positive response from fans and critics alike. His next project, ' Vampires of Vijay Nagar,’ has generated anticipation among his followers.