हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana sends 'love' to fans, picks gifts from North East!

Ayushmann Khurrana, who stays in touch with his fans directly, was deeply touched knowing how they and their families have been coping during the pandemic. 

Ayushmann Khurrana sends &#039;love&#039; to fans, picks gifts from North East!

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a huge fanbase across the country. The star, who is busy shooting for Anek in Assam, personally handpicked a few gifts for his fans and has sent them this ‘token of love with a heartfelt note of thanks.

“You have cheered the loudest for me, wished me abundantly and loved me unconditionally. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and support. Your love means the world to me. I LOVE you too!”, wrote Ayushmann Khurrana.

He added, “You are always in my heart, no matter where I go. So, sending you a special token of love from Assam! Take care.”

Ayushmann, who stays in touch with his fans directly, was deeply touched knowing how they and their families have been coping during the pandemic. He wanted to bring a smile to their faces and also thank them for their towering support that always motivates him to excel.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana filmsNorth EastAssamAnek
Next
Story

Jaya Bachchan hits out at Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat over ripped jeans remark, says 'bad mindset'

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Priyanka Chopra gave interview to Oprah Winfrey