Ayushmann Khurrana sends 'love' to fans, picks gifts from North East!

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a huge fanbase across the country. The star, who is busy shooting for Anek in Assam, personally handpicked a few gifts for his fans and has sent them this ‘token of love with a heartfelt note of thanks.

“You have cheered the loudest for me, wished me abundantly and loved me unconditionally. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and support. Your love means the world to me. I LOVE you too!”, wrote Ayushmann Khurrana.

He added, “You are always in my heart, no matter where I go. So, sending you a special token of love from Assam! Take care.”

Ayushmann, who stays in touch with his fans directly, was deeply touched knowing how they and their families have been coping during the pandemic. He wanted to bring a smile to their faces and also thank them for their towering support that always motivates him to excel.