Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana strives for perfection: Rochak Kohli

New Delhi: Music composer Rochak Kohli, who is known for his collaboration with singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana, praised him saying he strives for perfection.

"Ayushmann strives for perfection. If he is not satisfied with his work, he will keep working on it again and again to make it perfect," Rochak told IANS.

Rochak has worked with Ayushmann on several songs like "Paani da rang", "Saddi gali", as well as four singles "O heeriye", "Mitti di khusboo", "Yahin hoon main" and "Chan kitthan".

He has recently collaborated with Ayushmann in his movie "Badhaai Ho".

Talking more about his work with Ayushmann, Rochak said: "I think people love our work because we both love working with each other. The best part about Ayushmann is that he comes to me with an open mind.

"He doesn't come with a baggage that he also knows music or he is the lead actor. He is a fabulous singer because he expresses really well."

Apart from his collaboration with the "Andhadhun" star, Rochak is currently riding high with the success of his composed songs in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga". 

He also has plenty of other films like "De De Pyaar De" and "Batla House" in his kitty this year.

 

