Ayushmann Khurrana wishes for women equality this Raksha Bandhan, pens a heartfelt poem!

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely a thought-leader of his generation who makes strong social statements with his incredibly beautiful poetry. The star, who leaves important social messages through all his films, also looks to seed relevant and crucial messaging for the citizens of India through his writings.

On Raksha Bandhan, Ayushmann wished for real change to happen in our society and called for everyone to champion for women empowerment through a powerful new poem penned by him. The poem will definitely leave a huge message to the youth of our country as Ayushmann’s vision for India is loud and clear. The versatile actor wants equality, inclusivity and parity for women at any cost and is looking India to become a country where a woman doesn’t need to depend on a man for her protection and care!

Ayushmann wrote, “एक ऐसा समाज बनायें जहाँ लड़कियों को सुरक्षित महसूस करने के लिए अपने भाइयों की ज़रूरत न हो

एक रिवायत के तौर पे राखी बाँधने के लिए मर्द की कलाइयों की ज़रूरत न हो।”

Translated in English, this poem highlights Ayushmann’s wish that all Indians should actively work towards creating a society in which a girl does not have to depend on her brother for her protection or to feel safe in public. He also hoped that Rakhi, as a custom, will change into becoming a symbol of progressiveness that will hopefully see a girl not just needing a man’s hand to tie the totem of love on this day.