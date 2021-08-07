Cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap shares her ordeal, says 'was losing hair, used spray and powder to cover'!

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor and recently she took to Instagram sharing her ordeal with fans. She posted a picture of hers wearing a saree and in one of her tags used #Handloom on National Handloom Day which is marked today (August 7).

Tahira Kashyap wrote: This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair. But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice lead me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too.

This is my #handloom story #handloomsarees #youareforeverbeautiful #faith #keepmarching #onestepahead #nicherinbuddhism #turningpoisonintomedicine #turningkarmaintomission #breastcancerawareness

Tahira wore this saree at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception which took place on December 1, 2018.

In 2018, Tahira first shared on social media that she has DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells but later was diagnosed with stage 1a Cancer. She later shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions and battled the deadly C-word disease like a warrior.

Author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira has been advocating for women empowerment through various means. Authored multiple books like 'Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a woman', she demonstrates stories of varied backgrounds.

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.