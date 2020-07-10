Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap's take on her new hairdo will crack you up – Check out

New Delhi: Writer-director Tahira Kashyap who has inspired many through her tough battle with breast cancer has been quite sporting throughout her recovery phase.

While in this battle, Tahira lost an ample amount of hair, ever since her tresses started to grow back, the lady has been experimenting with her hairstyles and it seems she has been enjoying every funny little thing about this experiment. In fact, her funny take on her latest hairdo will also leave you laughing.

Tahira who sported a bob-cut earlier had shared how her husband Ayushmann Khurrana addressed her as Harish (actor Harish Kumar), now, with her new hairstyle, Tahira has gone ahead calling her new style, the Zakir Hussain hairdo. In fact, adding to the fun with her amazing sense of humour Tahira has also shared a video on Instagram with the Waah Taj! Table tune playing in the background and her video will only make you laugh out loud. Check out the video here:

Captioning the video Tahira has written, that there are many more hairstyles she intends to experiment with. Well, all through the lockdown, Tahira has inspired people through social media, be it her paintings, her nature trail or even her other activities, it’s all been very positive to witness in times of the Corona crisis.

Workwise, Tahira's last short film Pinni that featured Neena Gupta was very well received, and next the director also has been working on a feature film.

On the writing front, Tahira will be coming with her fourth book called 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.