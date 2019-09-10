close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to release in March

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the second instalment of the hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", will release on March 13, 2020.

Ayushmann&#039;s &#039;Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan&#039; to release in March

Mumbai: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the second instalment of the hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", will release on March 13, 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday announced the release date of the project on Twitter.

He wrote: " 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' begins... Release date finalised: 13 March 2020.."

The film, which is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya, stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in the movie. The two had earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the 2018 hit movie "Badhaai Ho".

"Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" addressed the subject of erectile dysfunction with humour, while the second part of the franchise will delve into the issue of homosexuality.

The project will clash with Janhvi Kapoor's "The Kargil Girl" at the box-office.
 

