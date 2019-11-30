B-Town adds glitz at wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya's son

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Devaansh's wedding reception was a starry affair with celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Shahid Kapoor, joining the celebration.

Devaansh and Nandini celebrated their wedding with a glitzy reception here on Friday evening.

The wedding party turned out to be a "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" reunion with Salman, who looked dapper in a black suit, and Madhuri, who looked elegant in a maroon sari, getting clicked as they enjoyed a conversation. Mohnish Bahl also attended the party with his family.

Other celebrities spotted at the reception do included Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhaskar, Amrita Rao, Mahesh Bhatt and Aanand L. Rai.

Shahid looked stylish in a black trouser-T-shirt combo paired with a bright jacket. Abhishek looked smart in a black bandgala suit. Raveena looked radiant in a silver ensemble.

Anil was spotted in a dapper suit at the party, which was also attended by Salman's father Salim Khan. Rekha and Hema Malini looked elegant in a golden and pink saris respectively. Amrita Rao was also photographed with her husband. Swara was a sight to behold in an orange and mint green lehenga. She completed the look by adding bling of gold jewellery.