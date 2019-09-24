B-Town celebs congratulate Amitabh Bachchan for getting Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.

@narendramodi."

Congratulating the actor on the same, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and wrote:

Anil Kapoor wrote, "There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://twitter.com/prakashjavdekar/status/1176491780101017600 …"

While Karan Johar wrote, "The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://twitter.com/prakashjavdekar/status/1176491780101017600 …"

Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni also congratulated Big B. He wrote, "Dear Amitji,

Couldn’t be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you @SrBachchan."