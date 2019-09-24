close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

B-Town celebs congratulate Amitabh Bachchan for getting Dadasaheb Phalke award

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting took to Twitter to share the news. 

B-Town celebs congratulate Amitabh Bachchan for getting Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting took to Twitter to share the news. 

He wrote, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.
@narendramodi."

Congratulating the actor on the same, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and wrote:

Anil Kapoor wrote, "There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan!  #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://twitter.com/prakashjavdekar/status/1176491780101017600 …"

While Karan Johar wrote, "The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward  to @SrBachchan https://twitter.com/prakashjavdekar/status/1176491780101017600 …"

Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni also congratulated Big B. He wrote, "Dear Amitji,
Couldn’t be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you  @SrBachchan."

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAnil KapoorKaran Johar
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu lashes out at Rangoli Chandel for her comment on Saand Ki Aankh

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Deshhit: Modi-Trump will meet in New York today, know what may be the conversation?