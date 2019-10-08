B-Town celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi: The tenth day after the nine-day long Navratri festival is known as Dussehra and is celebrated with much gusto in different parts of the country. This year the auspicious occasion of Dussehra falls on October 8.

As the nation celebrates the trimuph of good over evil, B-Town celebs extend thier heart wishes on social media

Sonam Kapoor: Today marks the victory over Ravan. This celebration is all about the power of light over darkness and good over evil. Hope you all have an auspicious and lovely Dussehra!

#HappyDussehra

Karan Johar: #HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil.

Sushmita Sen:

Ajay Devgn: #HappyDussehra

Arjun Kapoor: This #Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra

Emraan Hashmi: Best wishes of Dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra.

Arshad Warsi: Happy Dussehra.

Nimrat Kaur: #HappyDussehra everyone.... May we empower the good within and around us with stronger and more determined intentions. Also just LOVE the countdown to Diwali here on!

Sonali Bendre Behl: Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi.

Let's vow to destroy the evils inside us! I wish everyone health, peace, courage and happiness. #HappyDussehra!

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy Dussehra!

Tamannaah Bhatia: May this auspicious day burn away your worries and bring in lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra.

Aditi Rao Hydari:Dussehra joy, happiness and love to you all #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami.

Suniel Shetty: Happy Dussehra

Juhi Chawla: May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana May you be successful and happy ever! #HappyDussehra