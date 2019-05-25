B-Town celebs wish 'love guru' Karan Johar on 47th birthday

Mumbai: Celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone on Saturday showered love on filmmaker Karan Johar on his 47th birthday by describing him as the "love guru" and "the man who redefined romance in India".

Karan, who is the son of Hiroo Johar and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998. He later made movies like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", "My Name Is Khan" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Karan also ventured successfully into other avenues of the entertainment industry.

He hosts a television talk show "Koffee with Karan" and a radio show "Calling Karan" and also appeared as a judge on competition reality shows "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", "India's Got Talent" and "India's Next Superstars".

Here's what his friends and colleagues from the industry have tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: "This is wishing Karan a very happy birthday. God bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen to. Enjoy New York!"

Arjun Kapoor: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! Karan, you make dreams come true everyday!"

Sunny Leone: "A very special birthday wish for the man who redefined romance in India; May you spread the love bug for many more years to come Karan."

Ayushmann Khurrana: "Happy birthday Karan. Keep inspiring."

Madhuri Dixit Nene: "Wishing you a very happy birthday dearest Karan Johar. I hope this year is filled with loads of happiness, love and good health."

Sonali Bendre Behl: "Happy birthday, Karan! Yashji would have been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you!"

Parineeti Chopra: "A happy, happy birthday to the man who taught me that love transforms us into the very best version of ourselves. Karan, I hope many more get to experience your magic."

Bhumi Pednekar: "Happy birthday Karan. May this year be full of all things beautiful, good health and everything you desire. You're an inspiration with heart full of love and we really adore you happy birthday."

Sidharth Malhotra: "Happy happy birthday Karan. Words will never suffice to convey the love and respect I'll always have for you! Have a fab birthday in New York and see you soon."