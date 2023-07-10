trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633519
B-Town Diva Nora Fatehi To Become Judge On 'Hip-Hop India'

Nora will join choreographer Remo D'Souza as a co-judge on 'Hip Hop India'. 

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:59 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, 'Hip-Hop India', and termed it as 'pure excitement manifested into reality'.

Nora will join choreographer Remo D'Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for country's next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry. The poster of the show features Nora in an unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look.

Expressing her excitement on being part of the show, she said: "'Hip-Hop India' are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo, is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality."

The show will stream from July 21 on Amazon miniTV.
 

