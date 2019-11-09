close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

B-Town hails Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya

Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case, and requested people to respect the court's decision.

B-Town hails Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case, and requested people to respect the court's decision.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form a trust within three months, which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a five-member bench headed by Chie

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarTaapsee PannuMadhur Bhandarkar
Next
Story

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif kick off Da-bangg tour, perform on Dil Diya Gallan- Watch

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Mohan Bhagwat: Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as win or loss