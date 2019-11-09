B-Town hails Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case, and requested people to respect the court's decision.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form a trust within three months, which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a five-member bench headed by Chie