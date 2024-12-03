Baahubali Duo Prabhas And S.S. Rajamouli To Attend Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Grand Wedding

The wedding bells are ringing in Hyderabad as Pan India superstar Prabhas and visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli prepare to attend the highly-anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The celebration, set for December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios, promises to be a cultural extravaganza steeped in heritage and family traditions.

A source close to the event shared, “With Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli among the attendees, all roads truly lead to Hyderabad for the grand celebration of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding at the iconic Annapurna Studios.”

The choice of Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue adds a profound familial significance. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the sprawling 22-acre studio in Banjara Hills is not just a location but a tribute to the family’s cinematic legacy.

Reports reveal that Sobhita Dhulipala has chosen a resplendent Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari for the ceremony, beautifully reflecting her cultural roots. For another look, she has selected a white khadi saree from Ponduru, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya, showcasing their shared love for tradition and artisanal craftsmanship.

The presence of Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli, the iconic duo behind the Baahubali franchise, adds unmatched star power to the wedding. Their attendance elevates the event to a spectacle eagerly watched by fans and media alike.