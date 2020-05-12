हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rana Daggubati

Baahubali's Bhallaladev aka Rana Daggubati locked in love amid lockdown, proposes to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and she says 'yes'

Fans started trending Rana Daggubati on Twitter with hashtag 'Congratulations Rana'. Take a look:

Baahubali&#039;s Bhallaladev aka Rana Daggubati locked in love amid lockdown, proposes to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and she says &#039;yes&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South superstar Rana Daggubati, best known for playing the iconic Bhallaladev in epic saga 'Baahubali 1 and II' respectively is finally getting hitched. Well, putting all the speculations to rest, Rana introduced his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj to the world with an adorable photo on social media. 

And it read: 'She said Yes'! It clearly means soon the couple will tie the knot. Celebrities and industry friends thronged social media to drop their comments for the lovely couple. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs an event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio. 

Fans started trending Rana Daggubati on Twitter with hashtag 'Congratulations Rana'. Take a look:

The couple had managed to keep their affair a secret all this while and finally, Rana found love amid lockdown, we can safely say that!

 

Rana DaggubatiMiheeka BajajBhallaladevBaahubaliRana Daggubati engagedRana Daggubati girlfriendlockdown
