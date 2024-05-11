Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748540
NewsLifestylePeople
BAALVEER

'Baalveer' Star Dev Joshi Sets Sights On The Skies, Awaits Pilot Training Opportunity

The actor has revealed his lifelong aspiration of becoming a pilot, expressing his anticipation for the chance to commence his pilot training.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 03:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Baalveer' Star Dev Joshi Sets Sights On The Skies, Awaits Pilot Training Opportunity (Image : Facebook)

Mumbai: The 23-year-old actor, who is known for his lead role in the superhero fantasy show 'Baalveer', shared: "I believe in pursuing one’s passions because we only get one shot at life.

Acting has been my passion since childhood, and I’ve been fortunate to excel in it. But I’m not one to confine myself to a single pursuit. Beyond the screen, I have an insatiable curiosity for knowledge."

"That led me to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and I am currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy. Yet, amid all this, there’s a part of me that yearns for the skies. Having completed my 12th standard in the Science stream, I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start my pilot training. After all, life is all about living to the fullest and chasing your dreams, no matter where they take you," he added.

The fourth season of 'Baalveer' also features Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the antagonist Aageel.

The show follows Baalveer’s epic quest against the forces of darkness to safeguard humanity. It airs on Sony LIV.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales