Baba Ka Dhaba owner files police complaint against YouTuber who shot his video - Here's what happened

New Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the owner of Delhi eatery Baba Ka Dhaba, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber-Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan, who shot their video last month. Kanta Prasad has accused Gaurav of misappropriation of funds. He alleged that the YouTuber "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different modes of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The Baba Ka Dhaba owner also accused Gaurav Wasan of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.

"We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, in their 80s, shot to fame after Gaurav Wasan shared their plight on social media in October. The video, which went crazy viral within no time, captured the struggles of the couple since the lockdown. A tear-eyed Kanta Prasad said that it was difficult for him to make ends meet due to the lack of customers at his joint.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

As he narrated his ordeal, the old couple's story touched millions and people thronged outside Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, than it had seen in 30 years of being in business, to help him by having a meal at the eatery.

A day after the heartbreaking video, #BabaKaDhaba trended big time on social media.

(With PTI inputs)