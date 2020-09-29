Baba liked it wild: Irrfan Khan's son Babil visits father's grave, shares heartwarming pics

New Delhi: Noted actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, often shares memories of his father on social media. He recently visited late actor's grave and explained how his dad always liked wilderness, plants and trees around.

In a heartwarming piece of note, he also tagged a few pictures. He wrote: Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong : mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness. Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before.

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

We miss you Irrfan!