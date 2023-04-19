Baba Siddique Iftar Party: 5 Top Male Celebrities who Slayed In All-Black Outfits

New Delhi: Like every year, this year too, Baba Siddique's Iftar party was no less than a star-studded affair. The lavish and grand night was attended by A-list stars of the film and television industries as well as the fashion and digital fraternities.

The red carpet was taken aback as the celebrities walked in all dolled up and posed for the cameras. Looking glamorous and gorgeous in ethnic outfits, it was men in black who rocked the red carpet.

Here is a list of the male celebrities who stole the show at the Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique-hosted Iftari party by opting for an all-black outfit:

1. Salman Khan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs as he walked into the party for his dear friend Baba Siddique's Iftar bash. Salman has been seen attending the bash every year for the Siddique family. The actor opted for an all-black kurta and looked dapper as ever. Salman is known for his close relationship with the Siddique family and often attends their events. His fashion choices are always on point, and he manages to look stylish in any outfit he wears.

2. Aayush Sharma

The Antim star, Aayush Sharma, was spotted in an all-black sherwani kurta and paired it with black Chelsea boots along with stylish glasses. He has seen all smiles with his lady love, Arpita Khan Sharma. Aayush's fashion sense and Arpita's grace made them the centre of attention at the event.

3. Shalin Bhanot



Bekaaboo actor Shalin Bhanot walked the red carpet for the Iftar Party. He was successful in grabbing the eyeballs of everyone on the red carpet as he looked dapper in a black Pathani pairing it with white dhoti pants and black shoes to complete his look. Shalin Bhanot is known for his impeccable fashion sense and he proved it once again at the Iftar Party. His confident demeanor and charming smile added to his overall appeal, making him a standout on the red carpet.

4. Nandish Singh Sandhu



Jamshed Khan aka Nandish Singh Sandhu who is recently seen in Amazon Prime's latest show Jubliee was spotted at the Siddiqui family's Iftar party. His look was very comfortable yet stylish in an all-black outfit paired with black and white sports shoes.

5. Sidharth Nigam



Sidharth Nigam makes his Bollywood debut with his upcoming latest release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The debutant was spotted in a dashing all-black look. Sidharth Nigam is known for his impressive acting skills and charming personality, which has made him a popular face in the television industry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen and are excited about his Bollywood debut.

Nonetheless, this star-studded party witnessed a big success with other names in attendance like Rohit Saraf, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Gor, Emran Hashmi, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, and many more who gave us major fashion goals.