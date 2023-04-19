topStoriesenglish2596491
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Baba Siddique Iftar Party: 5 Top Male Celebrities who Slayed In All-Black Outfits

Here is a list of the male celebrities who stole the show at the Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique-hosted Iftari party by opting for an all-black outfit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Baba Siddique Iftar Party: 5 Top Male Celebrities who Slayed In All-Black Outfits

New Delhi: Like every year, this year too, Baba Siddique's Iftar party was no less than a star-studded affair. The lavish and grand night was attended by A-list stars of the film and television industries as well as the fashion and digital fraternities.  

The red carpet was taken aback as the celebrities walked in all dolled up and posed for the cameras. Looking glamorous and gorgeous in ethnic outfits, it was men in black who rocked the red carpet.

Here is a list of the male celebrities who stole the show at the Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique-hosted Iftari party by opting for an all-black outfit: 

1. Salman Khan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs as he walked into the party for his dear friend Baba Siddique's Iftar bash. Salman has been seen attending the bash every year for the Siddique family. The actor opted for an all-black kurta and looked dapper as ever. Salman is known for his close relationship with the Siddique family and often attends their events. His fashion choices are always on point, and he manages to look stylish in any outfit he wears.

 

2. Aayush Sharma 

The Antim star, Aayush Sharma, was spotted in an all-black sherwani kurta and paired it with black Chelsea boots along with stylish glasses. He has seen all smiles with his lady love, Arpita Khan Sharma.  Aayush's fashion sense and Arpita's grace made them the centre of attention at the event.

 

3. Shalin Bhanot

Bekaaboo actor Shalin Bhanot walked the red carpet for the Iftar Party. He was successful in grabbing the eyeballs of everyone on the red carpet as he looked dapper in a black Pathani pairing it with white dhoti pants and black shoes to complete his look. Shalin Bhanot is known for his impeccable fashion sense and he proved it once again at the Iftar Party. His confident demeanor and charming smile added to his overall appeal, making him a standout on the red carpet.

4. Nandish Singh Sandhu

Jamshed Khan aka Nandish Singh Sandhu who is recently seen in Amazon Prime's latest show Jubliee was spotted at the Siddiqui family's Iftar party. His look was very comfortable yet stylish in an all-black outfit paired with black and white sports shoes. 

5. Sidharth Nigam 

Sidharth Nigam makes his Bollywood debut with his upcoming latest release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The debutant was spotted in a dashing all-black look. Sidharth Nigam is known for his impressive acting skills and charming personality, which has made him a popular face in the television industry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen and are excited about his Bollywood debut.

Nonetheless, this star-studded party witnessed a big success with other names in attendance like Rohit Saraf, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Gor, Emran Hashmi, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, and many more who gave us major fashion goals.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?