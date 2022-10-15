Baba Vanga of West? THIS 19-year-old Hannah Carroll predicted Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's baby!

BIG PREDICTIONS OF 2022: The famous blind mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga is known to people across the globe. It is said that this Bulgarian mystic happens to be blind from her childhood but has made the predictions out of which many have come true reportedly. From the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to floods in Pakistan - Baba Vanga's 2022 predictions did come true and left people in awe.

As the world is still grappling with many issues, a 19-year-old teenager named Hannah Carroll is being touted as the Baba Vanga of the West. Why? Well, reports suggest as many as 11 of her predictions so far have come true including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby.

WHO IS HANNAH CARROLL?

According to a Times Now report, Hannah Carroll predicted 11 events this year and interestingly both Hannah and Baba Vanga correctly predicted the Queen's death. Hannah made 28 predictions for 2022 in January this year. Out of those, 11 of her prophecies have come true. She lives in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

She predicted Harry Styles and Beyonce's new album release, Rihanna's pregnancy, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcoming a baby.

HANNAH CARROLL'S 2022 PREDICTIONS

In her list of predictions for 2022, the 19-year-old teen has made several predictions for 2022 and shared it on her TikTok account.

- Kourtney Kardashian falling pregnant.

- Kendall Jenner getting engaged and Hailey Bieber falling pregnant.

- Nicki Minaj, another baby

- Gay Disney princess

and many more are included in her list which has been shared online by many users.

She told Mirror, "I still think all of my predictions will come true, but maybe I was off a bit on the timing and some will happen in the next few years rather than this year."

Many started contacting her after her prediction about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby came true this year.