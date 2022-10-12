'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne': 'Diljit Dosanjh is a director's actor' says Amarjit Singh Saron

New Delhi: The Punjabi filmmaker Amarjit Singh Saron who has given some record breaking blockbusters and now his new movie 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' has been receiving much appreciation and love from the audience and critics alike.

The comedy film, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

Amarjit while talking about his lead actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "Diljit Bha ji is a powerhouse of talent. With an enormous fanbase worldwide, Diljit's enthusiasm for his work is childlike, he's curious, he is dedicated & the best part is, he's not let his success take over his head. It is so easy to direct him, for he exactly knows what I want & how I want it. People love him for his impeccable comic timing & which is why he was a perfect fit for the film. I've had a great time working with him again & this time around, we hope to break all the previous records."

Talking about his camaraderie with the singer-actor, he said, "I think what makes everything easier, as a director, I often trust my actor's instincts & take timely feedback. It is after all a team work. Diljit Dosanjh is a director's actor. I feel if the director & actor are on same page, it shows, the success is guaranteed & I have Honsla Rakh's box office collection as a live example."

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne which also stars Sargun Mehta in a pivotal role was released on the 5th of October.