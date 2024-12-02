Babil Khan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude On 2nd Anniversary Of Debut Film Qala

New Delhi: Babil Khan, celebrated for his captivating debut performance, marks the second anniversary of his first film, Qala, today. The actor took to social media to reflect on his journey and express his gratitude for being part of the cinematic masterpiece, which continues to resonate with audiences. Directed by Anvita Dutt, Qala was praised for its unique blend of art, music, and compelling storytelling, with Babil’s portrayal of Jagan garnering widespread acclaim.

In his heartfelt note, Babil shared, “I’m extremely grateful to Anvita Ma'am for making me a part of a film as beautiful as Qala. It was an overwhelming experience to be a part of this stunning amalgamation of art, music, and storytelling. The process of building a connection with my character, Jagan, is close to my heart, and it will always hold a special place as my first performance in Bollywood. I feel privileged to have been part of such an authentic and remarkable cinematic journey.”

Qala, which also starred Triptii Dimri, earned recognition for its stunning narrative and performances, propelling Babil into the spotlight. Since then, the actor has continued to impress audiences with his roles in Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men.

Looking ahead, Babil’s career shows no signs of slowing down. He is set to appear in the upcoming film Log Out, directed by Amit Golani, which will have its premiere at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina. With more exciting projects on the horizon, Babil Khan is undoubtedly a talent to watch.