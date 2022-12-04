Babil Khan opens up on his meeting with dad Irrfan’s mentor, says, ‘I felt closer to my art’

Mumbai: Late Irrfan Khan`s son Babil has been receiving praises ever since he made his acting debut with `Qala`. On Saturday, Babil took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his special meeting with noted theatre director "Prasanna sir" who was Irffan Khan`s mentor.

He also shared throwback pictures of "Prasanna sir" with Irrfan.

"For the first time, in recent days, I experienced the other side of being an actor. The commerce of it, the promotion of yourself. Although I obliged to it with sincerity and honesty, it was something that didn`t feel true to me. It was difficult because the idea of feeding your own narcissism made me feel dissociated with the spirituality of `acting` as an art form, even with the awareness of our reality; that in our society art cannot exist without commerce," Babil wrote.

"I begged to life itself, I sought within myself and I cried one night, I said "please show me a way to stay true to myself." A few days later, Prasanna sir came to our house (one of the greatest acting teachers, baba`s most significant mentor) and discussions with him brought me closer to my roots, I felt closer to my art. I believe that if we think of life as a dear friend and wish for changes within one`s self, life will revert to you, stay close with you and provide you with opportunities to evolve. I believe that life is your one true friend," he added. `Qala` released on Netflix on December 1.