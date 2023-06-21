Babil Pens ‘I Miss Our Laughter’ Note For Father Irrfan Khan

One of the most loved and talented artists in the industry, Irrfan Khan left a legacy of talent, compassion, and humility, that will never be matched. While it has been almost three years since the actor passed away, fans still remember him and the amazing work that he left behind for the coming generations to learn from. His elder son, Babil Khan who recently made his debut in films, is now gearing up for his OTT debut. Babil never leaves a chance to express his love and emotions for his late father.

In an Instagram post, Babil shared a picture of his father, with his Asian Film Awards trophy, and penned a long note, paying a heartfelt ode to him. In addition to acknowledging Irrfan Khan’s exceptional “acting skills, stubborn determination, creative intuitions, unachievable mantle,” Babil also noted that Irrfan found greater joy in being a father than being an actor.

Babil concluded his post by stating that he missed his father laughing with him.

“Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, i’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than 'understanding and intellect', and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known. And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms,” Bail wrote in his caption.

He added, “I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba.”

In reaction to the post, fans immediately took to the comment section and showered love and affection. Many also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

The elder son of actor Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar, Babil Khan made his acting debut last year with the Netflix film, Qala. He is presently gearing up for his OTT debut with the web series, The Railway Men.