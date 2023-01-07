topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
IRRFAN KHAN

Babil Khan pens heartwarming note on 'baba' Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a string of throwback pictures featuring him as a baby and his father from his younger days.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • On the 56th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan on Saturday, his son and actor Babil Khan penned an emotional note remembering his 'baba'.
  • Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a string of throwback pictures featuring him as a baby and his father from his younger days.

Trending Photos

Babil Khan pens heartwarming note on 'baba' Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the 56th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan on Saturday, his son and actor Babil Khan penned an emotional note remembering his 'baba'.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a string of throwback pictures featuring him as a baby and his father from his younger days.

"Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here," Babil captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

One of India's finest actors, Irrfan made his debut in 1988 with the Oscar-nominated film 'Salaam Bombay'.

In a career spanning over 30 years, the Padma Shri awardee actor worked in some of the finest Hindi cinemas, as well as in Hollywood films.

His son, Babil, made his acting debut with 'Qala'. Set in the 1930s, 'Qala' is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Live Tv

Irrfan KhanIrrfan Khan birth anniversaryIrrfan Khan Babil KhanIrrfan Khan sonbabil khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?