Babil shares beautiful throwback photos of father Irrfan Khan, wishes he was around to witness his hard work!

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil keeps posting priceless photos of his father on social media, making his fans emotional.

Babil's latest post on Instagram consists of four photos of Irrfan from his personal life. In the first picture the late actor can be seen lying down next to Finding Fanny’s director ‘Homi Adajania’ and smiling whole-heartedly. The next photo is of Irrfan petting a calf and the remaining two pictures feature Babil with his father sharing light moments.

“I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness,” wrote Babil in his post.

Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with love and memories of Irrfan. Actress Tillotama Shome, who starred in the critically acclaimed film Sir (2018) took to the comment section to share about the dream she had of Irrfan the other day with Babil.

“He is watching. Babil I dreamt of us yesterday. Suttapa said we can have ice cream and I got so excited and scouted around this crazy terrain and came back worried with half melted ice cream. But Irrfans smile at seeing the ice cream made us all crack up and made everything so good,” wrote the actress.

Irrfan Khan died last year on April 29 after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy. However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to death. His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.

Babil is also ready to follow his father’s footsteps and is going to pursue a career in acting. He has bagged his first movie with Anushka Sharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will be seen in Tripti Dimri starrer Netflix film ‘Qala’.