Babita Phogat Says Dangal Made 2000 Cr But Their Family Got Only Rs 1 Cr

Mumbai: Dangal was one of the biggest hits of Aamir Khan based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahira Phogat and his champion daughters Geeta and Babita. And now Babita is making headlines for her explosive statement that left many stunned and how. In her recent interview with News 24, the wrestling champion was asked about the money that the Phogat family received from the makers of Dangal. Babita revealed that her family didn't even receive one per cent of the profit money from the film.

The anchor questioned Babita about the family receiving 20 cr from the makers to which she said that they received the half amount of the said money which too only 1 per cent makes 1 crore. The deal of this dedicated amount was done way before Aamir Khan came on board and Nitesh Tiwari was scripting the film.

Babita Phogat in the same interview added,” My father (Mahavir Singh Phogat) had said only one thing – ‘We want people’s respect and love. Leave everything else'”. Babita also revealed that the makers wanted to change the real names of them in the film. But Mahavir was in disagreement and hence the makers went with the same name of the prime characters.

Babita was even questioned about Aamir’s team's plan to open the wrestling academy in Haryana, Babita said things haven't materialised yet, “Of course, we were in talks with his team regarding the opening of an academy. They said neither yes nor no”.

Dangal was even a massive hit in China, to date it is the highest-earning Hindi film across the world.