'Baby, come home now': Deepika Padukone's message for Ranveer Singh goes viral

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, busy promoting her new film 'Chhapaak', bumped into husband Ranveer Singh, ummm, no, not Ranveer actually, but a poster of him at a radio station and she quickly posted it on Instagram. That's not it. She also wrote a message for Ranveer on the poster and yet again, gave us some major couple goals.

Fan clubs of Deepika and Ranveer on Instagram gave a sneak peek of the message she wrote for him and it was, "Baby, come home now!!!"

Take a look:

Aww, you guys!

On her Instagram stories, Deepika, while sharing the poster of Ranveer, wrote, "Look what I found."

Ranveer, who never shields away from PDA, is yet to respond on Deepika's story.

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 in Italy in a two-part wedding ceremony. They started dating while filming 2013's 'Ram-Leela'. Both the actors are super successful in their careers and have been part of some blockbuster films so far. Apart from 'Ram-Leela', they have co-starred together in 'Finding Fanny', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Their next film together is '83.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently occupied with 'Chhapaak', which hit the theatres on January 10. The actress got rave reviews for playing an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. 'Chhapaak' narrates the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey co-stars Deepika in the film.