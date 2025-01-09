Baby John: Varun Dhawan Is Depressed With The Failure? Rajpal Yadav Says His Attempts Must Be...

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan’s much-anticipated film Baby John, produced by Atlee, turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office despite high expectations. Touted as a potential blockbuster that would replicate the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience, earning less than ₹50 crore against its massive ₹180 crore budget.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who played a key role in the film, recently shared his perspective on the film’s failure and Varun Dhawan’s state of mind. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajpal defended both the film and Varun’s efforts.



Rajpal Yadav attributed much of Baby John’s underperformance to its status as a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay.“If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it. Being a remake affected the box office of the film,” he said.

Rajpal also highlighted that fans of the original Tamil version found it difficult to connect with the Hindi adaptation.



When asked if Varun Dhawan is feeling demoralized by the failure, Rajpal praised the actor’s dedication and resilience, “Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking. He has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks.”

Rajpal downplayed the idea of Varun being “depressed” and emphasized that failures are a part of an actor’s journey, especially for someone as competitive as Varun, who has consistently tried to push boundaries in his career.



Baby John follows the story of Inspector Satya Verma (played by Varun Dhawan), also known as Baby John, who leads a peaceful life with his daughter Khushi and his loyal friend Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). However, his troubled past resurfaces when he is forced to confront a dangerous adversary, Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff). The film also featured Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.



Varun Dhawan’s decision to star in Baby John under Atlee’s direction was seen as a bold move. While the film didn’t perform as expected, it serves as a reminder of the risks actors take when exploring new territories.