‘Baby’ Kareena Kapoor's expression is to die for in this adorable pic on social distancing

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor, who debuted on Instagram a few weeks ago, is constantly keeping her fans posted with some fabulous pictures. The latest entry to her Instagram diary is an adorable picture of her as a baby. Dressed in a cute red dress, Kareena sports a funny expression and through the post, she spoke about social distancing, which is the need of the hour due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing ," read Kareena’s post. Take a look:

Kareena is making the most of her current break due to the virus outbreak and spending time with her family. Glimpses of her whereabouts are also being shared by her on Instagram. (We’re glad). Earlier, Kareena revealed her and Saif's plans for the week ahead. She shared two photos of what is keeping them busy -Saif is ‘booked’ while she is occupied with Instagram.

Here’s what she shared.

During the period, Kareena also took some time off to soak some vitamin C and posted a sun-kissed photo of herself. "Girls just wanna have sun," she wrote.

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and their son Taimur was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena, last seen in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', has 'Lal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif, meanwhile, is basking in the success of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.