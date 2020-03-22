हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchans, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan – How Bollywood united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping, ringing bells

It was an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to show gratitude to health professionals, police, defence forces and guards who are working day and night in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Like all of us, Bollywood celebrities too came out to their balconies to express gratitude to the unsung warriors.

Bachchans, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan – How Bollywood united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping, ringing bells
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan

New Delhi: As the clock struck 5 on Sunday evening, people came out in large numbers in their balconies to thank coronavirus fighters and tried to boost their morale by clapping, drumming utensils and ringing bells. It was an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to show gratitude to health professionals, police, defence forces and guards who are working day and night in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Like all of us, Bollywood celebrities too came out to their balconies to express gratitude to the unsung warriors.

Pictures and videos of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar taking part in the initiative have been shared on social media and they are every bit inspiring.

Take a look at how Bollywood united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping and ringing bells:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GOD BLESS 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you to our Heroes  @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh fanbase (@ranveersinghglorious) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 gratitude  @ase_msb

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you to the real heroes of India 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Later, elated over the thunderous response, PM Modi tweeted to thank everyone for their initiative but urged everyone to practice social distancing, which is the need of the hour.

India observed 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed seven lives so far here. The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusjanata curfewNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Disgusted, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani after rumours claim his niece is coronavirus-positive

Must Watch

PT22M48S

See what Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev teaches netizens amidst Janata Curfew