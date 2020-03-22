Bachchans, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan – How Bollywood united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping, ringing bells

New Delhi: As the clock struck 5 on Sunday evening, people came out in large numbers in their balconies to thank coronavirus fighters and tried to boost their morale by clapping, drumming utensils and ringing bells. It was an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to show gratitude to health professionals, police, defence forces and guards who are working day and night in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Like all of us, Bollywood celebrities too came out to their balconies to express gratitude to the unsung warriors.

Pictures and videos of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar taking part in the initiative have been shared on social media and they are every bit inspiring.

Take a look at how Bollywood united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping and ringing bells:

Later, elated over the thunderous response, PM Modi tweeted to thank everyone for their initiative but urged everyone to practice social distancing, which is the need of the hour.

India observed 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed seven lives so far here. The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday.