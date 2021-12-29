Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame singer Sahdev Dirdo regains consciousness after accident, informs rapper Badshah

NEW DELHI: 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo, who met with a road accident on Tuesday, is currently recuperating.

Rapper Badshah took to Instagram Story and informed that the 10-year-old "is better now" and has "regained consciousness."

"Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badshah wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended his help. He is making sure to provide the best medical help to Sahdev at the earliest. "Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of CMO Chattisgarh.

Sahdev was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in July. Later, he also released the revamped version of `Bachpan Ka Pyaar` with Badshah.

For the unversed, Sahdev, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, met with the accident in Chhattisgarh. It is reported that Sahdev, who suffered a serious head injury, was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the mishap occurred.

Sahdev became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' went viral. In August 2021, Badshah collaborated with the young boy for the revamped version of the viral song.