Bada hot song hai, one can heat chapatis on your waist: Mallika Sherawat on what a producer once told her!

New Delhi: Actress Mallika Sherawat is known for her straightforward answers and no mincing of words. She graced Mandira Bedi's The Love Laugh Live Show recently and talked about various things under the sun. Recalling her past experiences in the showbiz world, Mallika shared an incident involving a producer.

On being asked about this particular producer who told Mallika Sherawat about her hotness and how she said it was true. "In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?", she said.

Adding more, "I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea."

She featured in Nakaab recently co-starring Esha Gupta along with her. The thriller also stars TV actor Gautam Rode in the lead and streamed on MX Player. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.