Bade Achhe Lagte Hain TV actor Ram Kapoor buys a swanky new Porsche 911 Carrera S, priced at a whopping Rs 1.82 cr!

New Delhi: Television's famous face actor Ram Kapoor, who has also featured in several Bollywood movies such as Udaan, The Big Bull among others is now a proud owner of Porsche 911 Carrera S. The renowned actor has got a swanky new addition home and that makes him a trending topic already!

Ram Kapoor's happy picture with electrifying blue Porsche 911 Carrera S was posted by Porsche India's official Instagram handle. The caption reads: Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come. #PorscheIndia #Carrera911 #PorscheCentreMumbai #Infinitycars

According to Car and Bike website, the Porsche 911 Carrera S India price is Rs 1.82 crore while the Carrera S Cabriolet is priced at Rs. 1.99 crore (ex-showroom prices in India).

Ram Kapoor shot to fame with Balaji Telefilms' Kasamh Se and later he won hearts in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He won 3 ITA Awards and 3 Indian Telly Awards for the best actor so far.

He made his TV debut with Nyaay in 1997 and was later seen in shows such as Heena, Sangharsh, and Kavita. In 2000, he got his big break in Ekta Kapoor's Ghar Ek Mandir. Ever since he has done several hit TV shows and multiple movies such as Agent Vinod, Student Of The Year, Humshakals, Udaan, Thappad to name a few. 

 

