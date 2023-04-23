topStoriesenglish2598145
'Badlapur' To 'Bhediya'- 5 Times Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan Gave Outstanding Performances

From working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's 'My Name is Khan' to debuting in one of his movies, Varun has come a long way.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the top actors in the industry today. He started his career with the film 'Student of the Year' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and won many hearts. He is an exceptional actor and has performed some very challenging roles. From 'Badlapur' to 'Bhediya,' the actor has pushed his excellence a lot and given top-class performances. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

From working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's 'My Name is Khan' to debuting in one of his movies, Varun has come a long way. Here are 5 of his best performances that made him stand out in Bollywood. 

Badlapur

Badlapur is easily one of our favourite Varun Dhawan films to date. In the film, the actor portrays the role of a rough guy named Raghav Purohit, whose family gets killed, and he sets on a journey of revenge. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sui Dhaga

Playing a character of a struggling tailor, Mauji, Varun’s character in Sui Dhaaga fantastically depicts finding humour and happiness in little things. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of an extremely supportive wife. 

October

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October made people notice Varun Dhawan’s intense acting skills. In the film, he essays the character Danish Wadia, a co-worker and admirer of debutant actress Banita Sandhu’s role named Shiuli.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Judwaa 2

Generally, actors portray double roles in the middle of their careers. However, Varun on the other hand got to play twins in Salman Khan's 90s remake Judwaa, titled Judwaa2 and he did a pretty great job.

Bhediya

Varun plays a wolf in this film co-starring Kriti Sanon. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. It was released on 25 November 2022 to positive reviews.

