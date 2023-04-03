Badshah Denies Wedding Rumours With Girlfriend Isha Rikhi, Calls It 'Super Lame'

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, on Sunday, denied his wedding rumours with his girlfriend Isha Rikhi. Taking to Instagram, Badshah shared a note on his stories and wrote, "Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I'm not getting married. Whoever`s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala."

Recently, rumours about Badshah tying the knot with his girlfriend Isha Rikhi in Mumbai started to surface on social media. Reportedly Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have been dating for quite a long time now but none of the celebs has officially confirmed or denied their dating rumours.

The `Paagal` singer has always been very secretive about his personal life. Badshah is married to Jasmine. The two tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh on January 10, 2017. Earlier several media reports claimed that Badshah and Jasmine have decided to part ways but neither party has commented on it so far.

On the work front, Badshah will be next collaborating with actor Illeana D`Cruz for an upcoming track `Sab Ghazab` which is all set to release on April 12, 2023. Badshah is known for his blockbuster hit tracks like `Kala Chashma`, `Garmi`, `DJ Wale Babu`, `Lets Naacho`, `Paagal`, `Bad Boy` and many more and enjoys a very massive fan following on social media.