New Delhi: Popular rapper Badshah talked about the track 'Piya Haji Ali' from Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Fiza’ and how the song became an inspiration for him during his difficult times. He also added that AR Rahman’s voice has a deep impact on him.

The ace rapper is seen among the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher on ‘India’s Got Talent’. He said, “This song holds a lot of significance for me. I was going through a very tough time when I first heard this song. And now, whenever I am going through a hard phase, I listen to this song. It's as if there's a connection between me and this song and A.R. Rahman Sir's voice has a profound impact. I feel like his voice has pulled me out of those things through this song.”

While praising contestant Farhan Sabir for his performance on the song, he shared, “I was telling Ma'am (Kirron Kher) that there was nothing missing in your performance, but this song is very special. Farhan, you are one of my favourite singers, and I hold you in high regard. The way you sing, the way you hit those high notes, it's extraordinary. When you sing, it feels like actual waves and the way you flow with the tone is amazing. I won't call it waves or frequency; I'll call it the 'Tarang' that you create when you sing,” added Badshah.

Shilpa, who was immensely moved by the performance also added, “Farhan, whenever you sing, you deliver an amazing performance, and today, after a point, I stopped judging you. I felt that you were not singing for us but rather connected to Him (God). When you opened your eyes, I was there in that moment with you. This is what true talent is when you transcend words. Your talent deserves my utmost respect.”

Adding to the compliments, Kusha Kapila, who appeared as a celebrity guest said, “I don’t consider myself big enough to judge your performance. Clearly, your connection to art through your music is very spiritual and personal. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed your performance, and you sang beautifully. It was a very happy experience for me.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.