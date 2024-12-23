Mumbai: The tension between Punjabi music sensations Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon has been making headlines, with fans divided over the recent social media and on-stage interactions between the two. The drama began when AP Dhillon, during a concert in Chandigarh, claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram and demanded that he unblock him before extending any public well-wishes. This came after Diljit gave a heartfelt shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his Indore concert, wishing them success on their respective tours.



AP Dhillon addressed the issue, saying, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?” Diljit Dosanjh was quick to clarify the allegations on Instagram, denying any such action. He wrote, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa… kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government… not with the artistes).”

Amid this brewing tension, rapper Badshah stepped in with a cryptic yet powerful message, urging unity among Punjabi artists. He posted on social media,“Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand.”

For those unaware, Badshah and Honey Singh, once a dynamic duo in the Indian music industry, had a public fallout that led them to part ways and take jabs at each other over the years. Despite their differences, the two have made headlines for mending their relationship recently. Earlier this year, during a concert, Badshah publicly ended their long-standing feud, marking a moment of reconciliation between the two rap icons.

