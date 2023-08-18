New Delhi: Renowned rapper and songwriter Badshah took to social media to express his admiration for singer Stebin Ben's newest track, "Tu Aashiqui Hai Meri." The song, which has been making waves across various platforms, has caught Badshah's attention for its nostalgic 90's vibe that instantly resonates with listeners. Badshah was quick to commend Stebin Ben's amazing song. In his social media post, he mentions that he's been listening to it on loop!

Stebin Ben, known for his soulful voice and ability to create emotional connections through his music, seems to have struck a chord with both his fans and fellow artists like Badshah. The track "Tu Aashiqui Hai Meri" blends modern production elements with a distinct throwback feel, evoking memories of the golden era of 90's Bollywood music.





"Tu Aashiqui Hai Meri", a musical collaboration by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, features Stebin Ben alongside Niti Taylor. With music composed by Payal Dev and lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song is brought to life under the direction of Anand Mishra.