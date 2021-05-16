हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saahil Chadha

'Baghban' actor Saahil Chadha and his wife suffer injuries after shocking road accident

The 'Thoda Life Thoda Magic' and 'Baghban' actor Saahil Chadha and his wife suffered from injuries after being hit by an ambulance on Wednesday (May 12).

&#039;Baghban&#039; actor Saahil Chadha and his wife suffer injuries after shocking road accident
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Saahil Chadha

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saahil Chadha, popular for his role in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Baghban', and his wife Promila met with a freak accident during which they were hit by an ambulance from the back. 

On Wednesday, (May 12) the couple attended a meeting near Mumbai's Xavier's College, after which they were walking towards their vehicle when an ambulance unsuspectingly struck them from behind. 

According to reports, Saahil's wife Promila suffered from two leg fractures and Chadha was left with injuries on his stomach and thigh due to being dragged by the ambulance for approximately two feet.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Sahil spoke about the incident saying, "The police have nabbed the driver. I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary"

The actor also told the leading daily that the couple was lucky that the ambulance driver was driving slowly.

Sahil has also starred in films such as 'Section 375' in 2019, directed by Ajay Bahl, and the 2008 film 'Thoda Life Thoda Magic' directed by Aanand L. Rai, co-starring Jackie Shroff, and Meera Vasudevan.

