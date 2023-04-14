Baisakhi 2023: Kashika Kapoor Reminisces About Her Childhood Memories, Says 'It Was A Gala Affair'

New Delhi: Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs. This day marks the Sikh new year. It is one of the important festivals of the Sikhs, celebrated in various parts of India. It marks the onset of spring in India. This festival has a tremendous religious significance as well. Today, on the occasion of Baisakhi actress Kashika Kapoor extends her wishes and recalls her early days of celebrating Baisakhi.

Kashika takes us down memory lane of her most cherished memories of the festival. The actress says, "I have had many fond memories of Baisakhi. My fondest memory would be from a few years back, when all my cousins and extended family were in Mumbai to celebrate Baisakhi, and it was a gala affair. We ate and danced to all the Punjabi hit songs and did gidda a lot. Just spending time with friends and family and just enjoying each others' company and eating a lot of food and playing cards has to be the most cherished memory of the festival."

Kashika also reminisced on how her grandparents used to tell her stories of this celebration, as she never visited Punjab, she says, I have not yet been to Punjab on Baisakhi, but I remember my grandparents telling us about the festivities that happened—everyone gathering around and celebrating, doing gidda around a bonfire."

This day is one of most important days for Kashika and the actress, who stays here in Mumbai along with her family, recalls how the celebrations have changed over the years. The actress says, "Baisakhi is special because it is the beginning of a new year, and we want it to start on a positive note." The celebrations haven't really changed for me. People close to me know that I’m a big foodie, and festivals are a time to indulge in good food. So this year too, Baisakhi will be all about low-key celebrations at home with good food and music."

On the work front, Kashika is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Pradip Khairwar's Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, Apart from that, the actress also has a few projects in the pipeline that will be announced soon.