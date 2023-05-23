Bajirao Mastani Singer Altamash Faridi’s Tabah Kar Gaye Song Wins Hearts - Watch

New Delhi: After ruling the social media world with their energetic and hilarious videos, the famed influencer duo, Shilpa Khatwani and Sajid Shahid have made their grand entry in the world of music, with the launch of their first music video song together 'Tabah Kar Gaye'. This was Shilpa's debut music video while her husband cum partner, Sajid who is also a famous social media influencer was recently featured in the song “Ae Chand”, which has over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Shot in the sacred province of Punjab, in the beautiful city of Malerkotla, 'Tabah Kar Gaye' is a song based on a true love story which narrates the pain of a broken heart. The song is Sung by the famous Bollywood singer “Altamash Faridi”, an already established name in the music industry, who has several famous and melodious tracks in his kitty. The song already has 4 million views and is getting a lot of love by the audience.

On her first music video, Shilpa Khatwani said, "This is indeed a new yet incredible opportunity for me to curate a different kind of content and take my passion to next level. I truly enjoyed while shooting for the song which epitomizes the extent of love and pain of a lover. This was all together a very different experience for me switching from comedy to a serious role but i loved it. I am really looking forward to the coming projects."

Shilpa and Sajid are a famous couple in the world of social media who make comedy videos and lifestyle vlogs. They both are well-known names on social media, be it Instagram or YouTube. The duo started their journey by creating funny and satirical videos around May 2022. Since then, there has been no looking back and the duo has been loved by people of all age groups. They both enjoy a followership of whopping over 1 million combined on both their YouTube channels.

