Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra's Transformation Pics Stuns Many

New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' left an unforgettable impression among fans. Salman's co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka 'Munni' mesmerized many with her acting skills. Recently, the actress was spotted in Khar, Mumbai.

Back in 2015, Harshaali made her debut in B-Town when she was in Class 1, and has certainly grown up now.

Caught by the paparazzi, the young actress was glowing in a simple Indian attire. The video is creating a frenzy on social media. Reacting to it, a user commented, "Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar .. Bacche Bade Hogye ..“ A popular face on social media, Harshaali is on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following.