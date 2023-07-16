Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra's Transformation Pics Stuns Many
Remember 'Munni' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? The young actress has been recently spotted in Mumbai.
- Harshaali made her debut when she was in Class 1
- The actress was glowing in a simple Indian attire recently
New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' left an unforgettable impression among fans. Salman's co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka 'Munni' mesmerized many with her acting skills. Recently, the actress was spotted in Khar, Mumbai.
Back in 2015, Harshaali made her debut in B-Town when she was in Class 1, and has certainly grown up now.
Caught by the paparazzi, the young actress was glowing in a simple Indian attire. The video is creating a frenzy on social media. Reacting to it, a user commented, "Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar .. Bacche Bade Hogye ..“ A popular face on social media, Harshaali is on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following.
