trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636399
NewsLifestylePeople
HARSHAALI MALHOTRA

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra's Transformation Pics Stuns Many

Remember 'Munni' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? The young actress has been recently spotted in Mumbai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Harshaali made her debut when she was in Class 1
  • The actress was glowing in a simple Indian attire recently

Trending Photos

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra's Transformation Pics Stuns Many Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' left an unforgettable impression among fans. Salman's co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka 'Munni' mesmerized many with her acting skills. Recently, the actress was spotted in Khar, Mumbai. 

Back in 2015, Harshaali made her debut in B-Town when she was in Class 1, and has certainly grown up now.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Caught by the paparazzi, the young actress was glowing in a simple Indian attire. The video is creating a frenzy on social media. Reacting to it, a user commented,  "Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar .. Bacche Bade Hogye ..“ A popular face on social media, Harshaali is on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded