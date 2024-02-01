Bali Diaries: Ira Khan Drops Heartwarming UNSEEN Moments From Honeymoon With Nupure Shikhare – PICS

New Delhi: 2024 belongs to Aamir Khan’s daughter and son-in-law – Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. After a star-studded wedding affair in January, the actress is now melting hearts on the internet with unseen glimpses from her honeymoon.

At the start of 2024, Ira Khan tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. After concluding the festivities, the duo went on a honeymoon and recently shared a collage pic of it. Seemingly fancy, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gave glimpses into her adventure-filled honeymoon in Bali. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira posted a collage that consisted of multiple pictures of them having floating breakfast and spending time near the beach, cycling, etc. Ira captioned the entire collage with, 'Awwww!!!'

A few days ago, on January 29th, Ira shared a picture of herself and Nupur as they flaunted their matching tattoos of a turtle. Sharing the pic, Ira captioned, “That’s just mad. I’m going to be staring at it all day long (four red heart emojis). In the second pic, both Ira and Nupur can be seen flaunting their ink. Its caption read, “Taking some island back.”

In another heartwarming post, Ira shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony where actor Aamir Khan can be seen flaunting his mehendi design of Ira’s ink - the moon, sun, and star. In the second one, we see the duo smiling for the camera and in the third, Aamir drops a kiss on her cheek. She captioned it, "Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties."

In January, several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.