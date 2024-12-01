Balika Vadhu Star Aasiya Kazi Weds Gulshan Nain In Intimate Mumbai Ceremony - SEE PICS

Mumbai: Television actress Aasiya Kazi, best known for her roles in popular shows like 'Bandini', 'Balika Vadhu', and 'Tenali Rama', has got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Gulshan Nain.

The wedding, held in Mumbai on November 29, was attended by close friends and several television industry stars, including Jaswir Kaur, Kunal Pant, Supriya Shukla, and Toral Rasputra.

The duo on Saturday took to their Instagram account to share the news with fans and posted stunning pictures from the marriage ceremony.

In the first photo, Aasiya is seen laughing as Gulshan holds her close in a candid moment from the ceremony. Another picture captures the couple posing together on stage. Aasiya wore a traditional red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery, paired with a white and red kundan necklace, maang tikka, and earrings. Gulshan complemented her in a black sherwani with matte golden embroidery.

Along with the pictures, the actors added a caption that read, "Here's to the beginning of forever," along with an infinity and red heart emoji.

Take A Look At The Post

Aasiya rose to fame with her portrayal of Santu in 'Bandini' and has been part of hit TV shows like 'Balika Vadhu' (Ganga) and 'Tenali Rama' (Sharda).

'Balika Vadhu' revolved around the life story of Anandi and Jagdish, who were married to each other when they were children. As a continuation, the second season portrayed the life of Nandini aka Nimboli (Anandi's daughter), who was also a victim of child marriage and later grew up to become a seasoned doctor.

Gulshan Nain, on the other hand, has appeared in web series such as 'All About Section 377' and 'Campus Diaries'.