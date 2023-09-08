trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659641
BAMBAI MERI JAAN

Bambai Meri Jaan: Kritika Kamra Says Her Character Is A Woman Of Many Shades

The 10-part Hindi series will premiere on Prime Video on September 14 across multiple Indian and international languages.

Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Actress Kritika Kamra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has spilled beans on her character of Habiba, the youngest and the only sister among Dara Kadri’s siblings. The actress's character of Habiba makes for a good contrast in the show as she stands out as a bold and confident woman who breaks away from the stereotypical construct of a woman in such a setting, to make her voice heard with impact.    

Sharing the dimensions of her part, Kritika said, "Habiba is a woman of many shades. She is stubborn like her father, courageous like Dara and is fiercely loyal like him. At the same time, being the youngest and the only woman among the siblings. She idolises her brother Dara and shares a special bond with him which influences his decisions and actions as well."


The actress said, "Just like him, she shares the ambition for power. Right from the beginning you see that she is an alpha. As the show progresses, we get a glimpse of how she thinks and what her ambitions are, making it an absolute delight for me as an actor."

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon,  Avinash Tiwary, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur among others. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Saudagar.

The 10-part Hindi series will premiere on Prime Video on September 14 across multiple Indian and international languages.

